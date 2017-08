× Several vehicles involved in crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several vehicles are involved in a crash on northbound US-131 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened between Burton Street and Hall Street.

The crash may have started when the cover or topper blew off of a pickup truck. Our crew at the scene reports seeing the item on the road.

MDOT traffic cameras show multiple lanes blocked.

We’ll have more details when they become available.