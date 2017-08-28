Trump says US is ‘100 percent’ with Texas, Louisiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is sending a message of support to people of Texas and Louisiana suffering from historic rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

He says in an East Room press conference Monday that “We are 100 percent with you.”

Trump adds: “We will get through this. We will come out stronger and believe me we will be bigger, better, stronger than ever before.”

The president is sending the message of reassurance to people in the path of the storm, its massive rainfall and devastating floods. It’s the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency.

Trump is expected to visit the region beginning Tuesday.