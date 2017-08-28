How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Trump says US is ‘100 percent’ with Texas, Louisiana

Posted 4:46 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:13PM, August 28, 2017

US President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö holds on August 28, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is sending a message of support to people of Texas and Louisiana suffering from historic rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

He says in an East Room press conference Monday that “We are 100 percent with you.”

Trump adds: “We will get through this. We will come out stronger and believe me we will be bigger, better, stronger than ever before.”

The president is sending the message of reassurance to people in the path of the storm, its massive rainfall and devastating floods. It’s the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency.

Trump is expected to visit the region beginning Tuesday.

1 Comment

  • steve

    Imagine the long faces of the mainstream media. They were all set to have a journalistic orgasm coming up with more of your distorted articles about Trump really dropping the ball in his response. Sorry, fake news. He got it right.

    Reply