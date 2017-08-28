× Wife sentenced for 2015 murder of her husband

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. – The woman convicted of killing her husband in 2015 will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Glenna Duram was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole in the May 2015 death of her husband, Marty Duram. Police had maintained that she killed Marty in their Sand Lake home by shooting his several times and then tried to kill herself.

Glenna was convicted last month of first degree murder.

Throughout the case, FOX 17 obtained documents that showed a history of gambling between the couple, and that Marty learned his home was in foreclosure about a month before his murder. Glenna had been Marty’s longtime caregiver after he was seriously hurt in an accident.