Year 2 for Stuursma Brings Bigger Expectations at Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hope football team is the pick to win the MIAA in 2017. The Flying Dutchmen won their final 6 games last season and finished 7-3.

Despite the bigger expectations from those outside of the programs, head coach Peter Stuursma says nothing has changed internally.

"We`re gonna worry about the here and not what`s there" Stuursma said. "We worry about what we can control and that`s getting better day by day. We`re gonna play the game out today, we`re gonna worry about Monday practice today.'

Hope opens at Monmouth on Saturday, the Fighting Scots beat Hope 44-3 at Smith Stadium in last seasons opener which was also Stuursma's 1st games as Hope head coach. Monmouth was 10-0 during the regular season in 2016.

"Last season doesn`t really mean anything safety Jacob Pardonnet said. "They won`t really care that we went 7-3 so hoping to be 1-0 at the end of the week."