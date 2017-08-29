× Driver fails to stop for red light, strikes another vehicle

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Only one person was injured when a driver traveling east on Savage Road in Spring Lake Township failed to stop for a red light and struck another vehicle late Monday night.

According to police, Thomas Meerman, 36, failed to stop at the light and hit the vehicle of Mathew Brakora, who was traveling south on Fruitport Road. The passenger of Brakora’s vehicle, Mary Vic Cuison was injured.

Cuison is currently listed in good condition.

A 3-year-old boy was in the backseat of Meerman’s vehicle, but police are reporting, that he was not injured in this incident.

Meerman was cited on the scene for failing to stop for a red light and police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.