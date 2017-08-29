How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

GVSU to collect solar eclipse sunglasses through Sept. 15

Posted 11:15 AM, August 29, 2017, by

Grandkids watching the eclipse!

ALLENDALE, Mich. – A week ago we were wondering what to do with our solar eclipse sunglasses.

Grand Valley State University in Allendale has been designated by Astronomers Without Borders as the only designated location in the Grand Rapids area for people to return their eclipse sunglasses to be sent to schools in South America and Asia for future eclipses.

The glasses are being collected at the GVSU Regional Math and Science Center in Mackinac Hall, room C-1-120 on the Allendale Campus.  The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  Collection will be open through September 15.

The next total solar eclipse won’t happen in the United States until 2024, but will happen in South America and Asia in 2019.

For more information, contact the RMSC at (616) 331-2267

