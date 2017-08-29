Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. After a bid for the White House, former democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has now written a book, and isi stopping in Michigan for her book tour.

The book is called “What Happened,” detailing her experience against running against now president Donald Trump.

Clinton will speak at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor on October 24, according to her tour website. Those interested in attending can sign up for a presale notification, which is set to come out on September 6.

2. A piece of history got unearthed in Mackinaw City, dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War.

The knife was found during an archaeological dig at the Colonial Michilimackinac State Historic Park.

The knife is more than seven inches long and was found in some rubble in at an 18th century fort and fur trading village.

The blade is still intact, and researchers believe it’s from at least 1781, if not earlier.

In addition to the knife, they found a colonial lock and a piece of silver.

3. Cedar Springs Brewery is flashing some new hardware and a whole lot of bragging rights. At the London Beer Awards, they recently won “Best Seasonal German Pale” in the U.S. and “Best Strong Wheat Beer” in the U.S.

Judges at the event tasted more than 1,900 entries from 36 countries.

The Brewery’s Director of Happiness says it’s their goal to create true-to-style Bavarian brews here at home, because a lot of people haven’t had the chance to travel to Europe to taste the styles.

4. The John Ball Zoo otters are having the best time at the zoo!

John Ball posted a video on Monday saying “everyone loves our otter plushes, even our otters!”

To see the otter exhibit, zookeepers say the otters are typically active earlier in the day when it’s cooler outside.

They also have otter training every Wednesday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. where people are sure to see the otters in action.

5. FitBit will launch its long-awaited smartwatch this fall, and it doesn’t constantly need to be linked to a smartphone!

The FitBit Ionic will hit store shelves in October, and will cost about $300.

The new device needs to be electronically tethered to a smartphone to access messaging and notification features, but users can use the watch to listen to music through Pandora and pay for items without using their phones.