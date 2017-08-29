Need help giving the ‘drug talk’ to your kids? There’s an app for that

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having a discussion with the kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol is something every parent should be prepared for. Whether the kids are young or are teenagers, it's best to prepare them for what's out there.

Youth prevention coordinator, Vicki Kavanaugh talks about an app that can help parents give the "drug talk" to their kids.

TalkSooner is a free, local app and website tool that assists parents in giving the "drug talk" to their kids. The guide give parents tools, visuals and more to explain the harmful effects of drugs, alcohol, and other substances for kids ages 10 to 18.

TalkSooner is rewarding parents who have downloaded the app too. They'll have a booth set up at some of the biggest high school football games in West Michigan throughout the season. When parents show TalkSooner they've downloaded the app, parents get a prize such as a megaphone, foam finder, or free sandwich coupons.

The TalkSooner app is available to download on iTunes and GooglePlay. For more information, visit talksooner.org.