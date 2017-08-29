New school year starts for GRPS students
-
GRPS ready to welcome students back on Monday
-
Eastern Michigan University previews college to 9th-graders
-
Record number of Michigan schools to begin early
-
4 apps that’ll help students conquer the school year
-
Hot weather leads to school closings in West Michigan
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 15
-
Ready to strut the hallways, First Day Shoe Fund to provide new shoes to students in need
-
Student dead, another critical after New York school stabbing; suspect in custody
-
Some schools close Friday citing excessive heat
-
Help students get a jump on the school year at Airtime
-
-
Muskegon students restoring vacant home to sell
-
School year opens with fewer charter schools for first time
-
Grand Valley State trustees OK new building, tuition hike
1 Comment