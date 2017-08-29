‘Pink Heals’ firefighters spread hope to cancer survivor, widow of fallen fire chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- A traveling pink firetruck spread a message of hope at a few stops in Kalamazoo County.

Pink Heals is an organization founded by firefighters whose mission is to give hope to people fighting cancer and other illnesses, traveling across the country. One of their first stops in West Michigan was to visit Izzy Cherone, a woman who's beaten breast and thyroid cancer.

"Now I got my hug. I waited 22 years for my hug and I got it," Cherone said.

Cherone was surrounded by kids at a Portage daycare, surrounding her with more hugs than she had arms for. She was first diagnosed with cancer in 1995 and has beaten it a few times since. Cherone is also the director at Beacon Point Memory Care, and says the extra love goes a long way.

"You expect your family and your loved ones to be there to support you and encourage you. But when you’ve got complete strangers who drive across the United States to show up and give you a hug, hugs heal," Cherone said.

Another stop on their tour: visiting the wife of fallen Comstock Township fire chief Ed Switalski, Holly. He died in June on the scene of a crash on I-94 when a passing car hit him.

"It's been hell, I'll tell you that right now," she said. "What's gotten me through and kept me strong has been the amount of support and love and outpouring from so many people."

"On the days that I feel like I don't even know how I can get through the day, I get a card from somebody saying, "I'm thinking of you," so that's really helped us to get through."