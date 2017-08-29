Police investigating 23 thefts from vehicles in EGR; all had left doors unlocked

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police advise everyone to lock their vehicle doors, even in East Grand Rapids.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department says that they received 23 reports of thefts from vehicles in the southwest part of the city over the weekend. They say the thieves primarily stole loose change and cash. They also say in all 23 cases, the vehicle doors were left unlocked.

Police say they are investigating, but have no suspects at this time. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see suspicious behavior. Anyone with other information should call Public Safety at 616-949-7010.