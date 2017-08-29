How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police investigating 23 thefts from vehicles in EGR; all had left doors unlocked

Posted 2:16 PM, August 29, 2017

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police advise everyone to lock their vehicle doors, even in East Grand Rapids.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department says that they received 23 reports of thefts from vehicles in the southwest part of the city over the weekend.  They say the thieves primarily stole loose change and cash. They also say in all 23 cases, the vehicle doors were left unlocked.

Police say they are investigating, but have no suspects at this time. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see suspicious behavior. Anyone with other information should call Public Safety at 616-949-7010.

1 Comment

  • Michael

    If you are stupid enough to leave valuables inside your vehicle without locking it you deserve to have them stolen. You shouldn’t even be able to waste the time of local law enforcement when it’s from your own stupidity.

    Reply