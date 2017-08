× Reported armed robbery at Plainfield Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for a suspect after a reported armed robbery at the Plainfield Avenue Meijer.

Dispatchers say they got the call around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night. Nobody was hurt.

No one’s been arrested at this time. A description of the suspect wasn’t immediately available.

Authorities couldn’t say what was stolen.

This is a developing story.