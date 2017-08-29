× Sentence next for Wisconsin woman in 2000 kidnapping case

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a 17-year prison sentence for a Wisconsin woman who was convicted of kidnapping a Detroit-area college student in 2000.

Kim Johns is returning to Detroit federal court on Tuesday, five months after she was convicted of kidnapping and other crimes.

Johns was awaiting trial in 2000 when she escaped from a halfway house. She was captured a year ago living under a different name, Kim McGuire, in Marathon County, Wisconsin.

Johns was accused of kidnapping her former lover at gunpoint and taking her on an eight-day journey to Illinois and Iowa. Prosecutors alleged that Johns was upset because the 19-year-old woman was ending their relationship.

Johns’ lawyers are asking the judge for a break, saying a 50-month prison sentence would be enough.