Stranded dogs left on family boat have been rescued

HOUSTON — Two dogs that were left on a boat after their family was forced to evacuate during Hurricane Harvey have been rescued.

The dogs were apparently left behind when their owners had to evacuate due to flooding caused by heavy rains from Harvey.

CNN reporter Ed Lavandera shared the original photo on Monday with this caption:

“Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, Texas without their dogs. Hope they’re ok. I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”

On Tuesday, Lavandera posted a photo of Frankie and Bear getting rescued with an update:

“UPDATE: Frankie & Bear are safe. The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued! They’re being cared for and the owners will reconnect them at some point. Photo courtesy @agband93bcobrooks.”

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

UPDATE: Frankie & Bear are safe. The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued! They're being cared for and the owners will reconnect them at some point. Photo courtesy @agband93bcobrooks A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Here’s how you can help:

Rescuers continue to pull people from rising floodwaters. The traumatized and weary evacuees often have nothing but the soaked clothes on their backs. Aid groups are scrambling to provide shelter, emergency services and hope.

There are several ways you can help.

Donate money: By clicking on the button below, you can donate to charities vetted by CNN’s Impact Your World. These organizations are helping in Harvey’s immediate aftermath, and they will continue working through the long term.

If you are in Texas, there are additional ways you can contribute:

Donate blood: The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center desperately needs more than 2,000 units of blood. The biggest need is for O positive and O negative. A list of locations to donate blood can be found here.

Donate food and clothing: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking people to donate clothing, medical supplies, baby items, and food to nearby shelters. Feeding Texas is coordinating with local food banks to distribute food and cleaning supplies. The organization is asking people to drop off non-perishable food, bleach, and paper towels. The Texas Diaper Bank is seeking diaper donations. You can mail them to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Texas 78238 or drop them off at the same address.

Help with clean up: Austin Disaster Relief Network is asking for toiletries, inflatable mattresses, undergarments, and cleaning tools. They can be dropped off at the Hope Family Thrift Store in Austin. Volunteers can also sign up for cleaning efforts there. The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group needs construction cleanup supplies — debris containers, truck cranes, forklifts, ladders, and nail guns.

Donate toys and supplies: Mayor Turner said many children inside the shelters need “things to do” and is asking people to donate coloring books, puzzles, and other toys to the shelters.