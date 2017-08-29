× Tips for participants in the Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – The Mighty Mac will be closed on Labor Day morning and if you are planning on attending the Annual Bridge Walk, you’ll want to get there early.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has put together a web page for Labor Day visitors. The walk across the five-mile span begins at 7:00 a.m. in St. Ignace and all walkers must start their trek by 10:00 a.m.

A bus will be available starting at 4:30 a.m. to take participants from Mackinaw City to St. Ignace. The bus ride is $5.00. It is also available after the walk if you need to get back to your vehicle in St. Ignace.

For the first time, the bridge will be completely closed to vehicle traffic starting at 6:30 a.m. and will reopen at Noon. If you aren’t finished walking by 11:30 a.m., you will be picked up by a bus.

For more details and a downloadable map, click here. Mackinac County 911 and Emergency Management is offering texting updates during the walk. The texts will include event schedule reminders, traffic notices, weather updates and any other emergency messages as needed. To receive the messages, text “mackinacbridgewalk2017” to 67283. Users will receive an automated reply for verification. Texts will automatically stop after the walk.

Between 30,000 and 60,000 people are expected to take part in the walk. Governor Rick Snyder will start the walk at 6:55 a.m.