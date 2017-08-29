How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Tips for participants in the Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

Posted 1:53 PM, August 29, 2017, by

Mackinac Bridge during a Labor Day walk. (MDOT)

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – The Mighty Mac will be closed on Labor Day morning and if you are planning on attending the Annual Bridge Walk, you’ll want to get there early.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has put together a web page for Labor Day visitors. The walk across the five-mile span begins at 7:00 a.m. in St. Ignace and all walkers must start their trek by 10:00 a.m.

A bus will be available starting at 4:30 a.m. to take participants from Mackinaw City to St. Ignace. The bus ride is $5.00.  It is also available after the walk if you need to get back to your vehicle in St. Ignace.

For the first time, the bridge will be completely closed to vehicle traffic starting at 6:30 a.m. and will reopen at Noon. If you aren’t finished walking by 11:30 a.m., you will be picked up by a bus.

For more details and a downloadable map, click here.  Mackinac County 911 and Emergency Management is offering texting updates during the walk. The texts will include event schedule reminders, traffic notices, weather updates and any other emergency messages as needed.  To receive the messages, text “mackinacbridgewalk2017” to 67283.  Users will receive an automated reply for verification.  Texts will automatically stop after the walk.

Between 30,000 and 60,000 people are expected to take part in the walk.  Governor Rick Snyder will start the walk at 6:55 a.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s