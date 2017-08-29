Wayland to release first full-length album, ‘Rinse and Repeat’

Wayland is getting ready to release their first full-length album, Rinse and Repeat, and they’re coming to Grand Rapids to celebrate.

Their first single “Through the Fire,” which debuted in the top 40 on Billboard charts, will be featured along with other great songs.

Through the Fire- Wayland

Their new album will be available on iTunes on September 22, and is available for pre-order.

The Wayland Album Release Party is happening Saturday, September 30 at the Intersection. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and Wayland will perform live at 7 p.m.

Tickets are now available at sectionlive.com.

Come Back- Wayland