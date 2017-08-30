How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Become a lumberjack for a day at the Newaygo Co. Logging Festival

Posted 11:28 AM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, August 30, 2017

The Logging Festival is a Labor Day weekend tradition in Newaygo County, and they'd love for the community to take part in all of the activities they have planned.

The annual Logging Festival will take place all throughout downtown Newaygo, celebrating the county's long history of logging on the Muskegon River.

The event will feature a lumberjack competition, log rolling, kids competitions and a kids spectator roll. Also new to the event this year, there will be a hot dog eating competition.

The Annual Logging Festival is happening September 1-3. There will be free parking available at Resonate Church on 302 East 68th Street, with shuttles running every 30 minutes from downtown Newaygo to the church.

For a complete schedule of events, go to rivercountrychamber.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s