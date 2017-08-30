× Ever been fired? Share your story and one fast-food chain may give you a free burger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Called into the boss’s office, the door closes behind you and he or she motions to take a seat in a plastic, office chair only for you to hear “we are going to have to let you go” or “you’re fired.”

For those that have endured being let go or fired, there may be a silver lining as the fast-food chain Burger King announces that those brave enough to share their stories are able to earn a free burger.

All you have to do to earn that free fire-grilled Whopper — publically admit that you were fired on LinkedIn with the hashtag WhopperSeverance.

Those willing to tell their story can submit it at www.whopperseverance.com.