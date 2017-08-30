How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Ever been fired? Share your story and one fast-food chain may give you a free burger

Posted 7:29 AM, August 30, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Called into the boss’s office, the door closes behind you and he or she motions to take a seat in a plastic, office chair only for you to hear “we are going to have to let you go” or “you’re fired.”

For those that have endured being let go or fired, there may be a silver lining as the fast-food chain Burger King announces that those brave enough to share their stories are able to earn a free burger.

All you have to do to earn that free fire-grilled Whopper — publically admit that you were fired on LinkedIn with the hashtag WhopperSeverance.

Those willing to tell their story can submit it at www.whopperseverance.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment