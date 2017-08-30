× GRPD: Husband, wife dead after possible overdose; child in CPS custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A husband and wife are dead in southwest Grand Rapids from a possible overdose. Both were 27.

Grand Rapids Police aren’t confirming the specific opioid involved, but say first responders administered Narcan, an anti-overdose drug which helps blocks the effects of opioids.

Both victims were given Narcan on August 22, with no success.

The location was the 200 block of Dickinson Street.

Police say Disaun Williams and Ashley Mitchell-Williams were both declared dead at the scene. And they’re waiting for autopsy results to come in. Meanwhile, the investigation continues. The GRPD says the couple’s child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with more information should call 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.