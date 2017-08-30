× Kalamazoo Community Alert System unveiled

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo County now has a Community Alert System to alert residents of important active situations.

The Community Alert System does not replace the current Red Alert System which notifies residents of an active shooter threat. That system was initiated after a man killed six Kalamazoo area residents and wounded two others in a shooting spree in February 2016. The Community Alert System is designed to communicate the next level of alert to the residents.

The system will send phone messages, texts and email alerts to schools, large businesses, hospitals and media of situations the community needs to know. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says that there have been recent events where a criminal was doing something of concern that the community should have been alerted to, but was not an active shooter situation.

Kalamazoo Mortgage Hero Salute has committed to financing the system for the first five years.