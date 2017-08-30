How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Kalamazoo police surround home after shots fired

Posted 9:06 PM, August 30, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police surrounded a home in a Kalamazoo neighborhood Wednesday after they say shots were fired at someone.

A lieutenant with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they got a call sometime before 6 p.m. regarding shots fired near North Westnedge Ave and William Street.

Nobody was hurt. Police say bullet casings were found near the front porch of a home near the intersection, which they’ve since surrounded.

Police say they’re surrounding the home while they procure a search warrant.

