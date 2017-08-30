How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Macomb County offering law enforcement academy for seniors

Posted 6:23 AM, August 30, 2017, by

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Macomb County sheriff’s office is seeking seniors interested in participating in a free law enforcement academy.

Four workshops will be held on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and start Sept. 25 at the Macomb Intermediate School District in Clinton Township. Registrations are being accepted by telephone.

The classes are intended to educate senior citizens about the operations of the sheriff’s office and its various divisions. Classes also are scheduled for Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

The detective bureau, evidence technician, youth bureau, firearms, corrections, Special Enforcement Team and Macomb Auto Theft Squad will be among the operations covered by the workshops.

