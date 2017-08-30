Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A few local companies are helping with flood relief efforts in Texas.

These businesses include KL Outdoor in Muskegon, which sent out about 2,000 kayaks to Texas and Louisiana.

Walmart bought them, and is donating and selling them along the coast.

Academy Sports, a customer of KL Outdoor, is also taking part in the effort. Some kayaks were sent Monday, but the majority were sent out Tuesday.

2. The walk along the Blue Bridge is returning to Grand Rapids.

The five mile walk starts Monday at 10 a.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, and crosses the 6th Street, Blue, and Gillette Bridges.

Walkers will also cross bridges on Pearl, Bridge, and Wealthy Street. There's also a half or two mile walk.

The event is free and there's no need to register before hand. Right after the walk, the West Michigan Labor Fest will start at 11 a.m.

3. Another Labor Day is coming, and so is the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mighty Mac up north.

There's one local man who's been there, every year, for decades. Wyman Flintoff, an 80-year-old man from Rockford, is limbering up for his 50th walk across the Mackinac Bridge. Flintoff walks five miles every day, even after having two knee replacements and open heart surgery.

After each Labor Day Bridge Walk, Flintoff gets a patch to stitch onto his favorite jean jacket. Flintoff says he's not sure how the tradition started, but he says it's an experience no one should miss out on.

4. The tourism site says Pure Michigan is teaming up with Vernors to feature five of the most iconic light houses in the state, with one of those being the Grand Haven Light House.

Every time a person opens up a can of Vernors, they'll see a picture of a light house. Grand Haven Light House is number four out of five on the list.

5. A pink fire engine is roaming the streets of Kalamazoo as part of a coast to coast effort to spread hope for people fighting cancer.

Tuesday, the Pink Heals procession headed to Portage in Kalamazoo County where they surprised a woman who's going through her third battle with cancer.

Volunteers say it was a way to tell Izzy that they love her and stand behind her.

After visiting with her, the crew headed to Bronson Hospital.