Parole absconder leads police on chase through 3 counties

LICHTFIELD, Mich. - A man absconding from parole is back in jail after leading police on a high speed chase through three Michigan counties Tuesday night.

The chase began on I-69, south of Marshall, according to Michigan State Police. They had learned the suspect had fled from medical personnel at a scene in Marshall after first responders had received a call regarding an unresponsive person in the area.

After being spotted by police, the suspect led police through Calhoun, Branch and Hillsdale counties, sometimes speeding over 100 miles per hour. Eventually, he lost control of his vehicle on M-99 at the Calhoun-Hillsdale county line. The suspect, a 30-year-old from Kalamazoo, ran into a nearby bean field, but was caught by a K9 officer.

The suspect's name has not been released, but he is currently at the Hillsdale County Jail and is likely facing several charges.