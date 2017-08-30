How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police: Expect delays Thursday on Pere Marquette Highway

Posted 6:56 PM, August 30, 2017

Google Maps image.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. —  You can expect delays Thursday, Aug. 31 on Pere Marquette Highway in Ludington, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will be assisting Consumers Energy crews in moving a large piece of equipment to the pump-storage facility on Lakeshore Drive.

Traffic along the route from Pere Marquette Highway to Iris Road, over to Lakeshore Drive, will be impacted.

Police say drivers should look for alternate routes.

 

