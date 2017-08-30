× Police: Expect delays Thursday on Pere Marquette Highway

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — You can expect delays Thursday, Aug. 31 on Pere Marquette Highway in Ludington, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will be assisting Consumers Energy crews in moving a large piece of equipment to the pump-storage facility on Lakeshore Drive.

Traffic along the route from Pere Marquette Highway to Iris Road, over to Lakeshore Drive, will be impacted.

Police say drivers should look for alternate routes.