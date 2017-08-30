How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police: no weapon recovered, suspect could be armed and dangerous

Posted 9:06 PM, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:13AM, August 31, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police surrounded a home in a Kalamazoo neighborhood Wednesday after they say shots were fired at someone.  Following a standoff, police entered the home but the suspect escaped.

A lieutenant with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they got a call sometime before 6 p.m. regarding shots fired near North Westnedge Ave and William Street.

Although nobody was injured in the incident, no weapon was recovered when officials searched the home.  Police are warning that this suspect could be armed, posing a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS or Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s