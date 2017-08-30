Police: no weapon recovered, suspect could be armed and dangerous

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police surrounded a home in a Kalamazoo neighborhood Wednesday after they say shots were fired at someone. Following a standoff, police entered the home but the suspect escaped.

A lieutenant with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they got a call sometime before 6 p.m. regarding shots fired near North Westnedge Ave and William Street.

Although nobody was injured in the incident, no weapon was recovered when officials searched the home. Police are warning that this suspect could be armed, posing a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS or Silent Observer.