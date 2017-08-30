× Rep. Amash announces two more West Michigan town hall meetings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R) will be holding two town halls in the days leading up to the Labor Day Weekend.

Amash will meet with Grand Rapids and area residents on Thursday, August 31 at Cornerstone University in the Matthews Performing Arts Center at 3000 Leonard Street NE. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, September 1, Amash will meet with constituents in Hastings at the Barry Community Enrichment Center at 231 S. Broadway Street. That town hall will run from Noon until 1:00 p.m.

Amash last held town halls in late July and early August in Belding and East Grand Rapids. He was reportedly interviewed last week in Grand Rapids by Oprah Winfrey.