Rep. Amash announces two more West Michigan town hall meetings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R) will be holding two town halls in the days leading up to the Labor Day Weekend.
Amash will meet with Grand Rapids and area residents on Thursday, August 31 at Cornerstone University in the Matthews Performing Arts Center at 3000 Leonard Street NE. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, September 1, Amash will meet with constituents in Hastings at the Barry Community Enrichment Center at 231 S. Broadway Street. That town hall will run from Noon until 1:00 p.m.
Amash last held town halls in late July and early August in Belding and East Grand Rapids. He was reportedly interviewed last week in Grand Rapids by Oprah Winfrey.
3 comments
Kevin Rahe
Hopefully those in attendance are mostly people Rep. Amash actually represents in Congress and that everyone treats him fairly. The way I’ve seen some people treat congressmen and women in town hall meetings makes me wonder if they really appreciate representative government at all.
Chuck Helmholdt
I am very disappointed in Amash. He is anti-Trump and will not support Repeal of Obamacare, Tax Cuts, etc. I hope he is primaried and we can we can have someone else that actually represents the people of his district.
laker
Not much of a Justin fan. Probably watch some I believe represents the GOP.