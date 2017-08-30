Run, bike and swim at the 34th Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon & Duathlon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon and Duathlon is back for another exciting year of races.

Now in its 34th year, the event has many different types of races to chose from. Participants can choose between a sprint, Olympic distance triathlon, duathlon, aquabike or triathlon relay race.

New to the event this year, athletes and spectators that are 21-years-old or older can join the after-party with Founders' All Day IPA at Wege Plaza. The party will have a social media photo booth, an award ceremony and a raffle. All race participants will get one free ticket for a beverage.

Spectators and community residents can also join in the celebration and support . All proceeds from refreshment sales will go directly to the The Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

The Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon takes place on September 9. All events will begin at John Collins Park located at 850 Lakeside Drive.

To register for the race, or to get more information, visit eastgr.org/triathlon or call (616)-949-1750. Racers can also sign up at the Recreation Department at the EGR Community Center located at 750 Lakeside Drive.