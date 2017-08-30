State agencies call for ‘immediate’ Line 5 repairs after gaps found in coating

LANSING, Mich. — Several state leaders, including Gov. Rick Snyder, are calling for immediate action by Enbridge concerning damage to the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan Agency for Energy, the DEQ, the DNR and Michigan State Police all expressed concerns after learning there are gaps in protective coating on portions of the pipeline. This includes damage that was apparently caused during the installation of supportive pipe anchors.

Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday the gaps were noticed during a recent inspection. Spokesman Ryan Duffy says they’re small and apparently were formed when workers installed steel anchors to support the pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

“The possibility this loss of coating occurred during the anchor installation process and was not immediately addressed is completely unacceptable,” Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Director C. Heidi Grether said in a release.

The state is now calling for immediate inspections around every anchor on Line 5, and demanding repairs be made in the next 30 days.

Duffy says there’s no evidence of corrosion or leakage and the gaps will be repaired in coming weeks.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says the discovery underscores the need to eventually shut down the pipelines. Valerie Brader of the Michigan Agency for Energy says it’s a major concern that the gaps apparently resulted from human error.

Line 5 is a 645-mile pipeline that runs from Superior, Wisc. to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. It transports up to 540,000 barrels of light crude oil a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this story