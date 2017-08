KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An intersection in Kalamazoo is closed Wednesday afternoon after a tanker rolled over while trying to avoid a crash.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at South Westnedge and Inkster Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two cars collided and the tanker rolled over while trying to avoid the initial collision.

The intersection is closed while the crash scene is cleared.

This is a developing story