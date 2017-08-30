Verlander propels Tigers with arm, bat in 6-2 win over Rox

DENVER (AP) — Justin Verlander felt a little fatigue in the back of his shoulder and called it a day early.

Nothing to be concerned about or anything, he said, just the side effects of swinging the bat so well.

Verlander struck out nine over six commanding innings and drove in his first career run to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Wednesday.

“I’ll take (the soreness) for an RBI,” Verlander cracked.

Verlander (10-8) allowed one run and three hits. His only mistake was a curveball that Charlie Blackmon hit for a solo homer in the sixth. Verlander also ignited the offense with an RBI single in the second.

“I told him before the game, I said, ‘Your goal is to drive in more than you let in,'” recounted catcher James McCann , who sealed the game with a three-run shot in the fifth. “He drove in one and let in one. I guess I’ll give it to him.”

Not a bad swing, either, as Verlander lined a two-out slider from Chad Bettis (0-2) that fell in front of Blackmon. Verlander entered the game 3 for 40 in his career with 20 strikeouts.

Although he’s been practicing in the cage, the intensity of stepping into the box can’t be replicated. It may have led to stress on his shoulder/back area.

“I would call it irregular soreness, but not anything to do with pitching,” Verlander explained. “Not used to hitting, probably the altitude and a lot of things. Maybe a little dehydration. … That’s why it’s hard to win here. There are a lot of elements besides pitching on the road.”

Still, Verlander once again tamed Coors Field in his second career start at the hitter’s park. He also tossed a four-hitter on June 19, 2011.

Nicholas Castellanos added a solo homer as the Tigers captured two of three from Colorado.

The Rockies finished August with a 12-15 record — their first losing month of the season. They saw their lead for the second NL wild card shrink to three games over Milwaukee.

“We will continue to do what we’ve done all year. We will bounce back,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Bettis struggled with his control in his fourth start since returning from treatment for testicular cancer. He allowed five runs in five innings.

The breaking ball led to Bettis’ troubles all afternoon. Castellanos hit a curveball to left-center for his 19th homer of the season. McCann later hit a hanging slider from Bettis for a towering homer to left.

“It was poor execution pitching at a pivotal point in the game. I have to be better than that,” Bettis said.