What’s going on at Soaring Eagle this fall

Posted 10:50 AM, August 30, 2017

The kids are getting ready to go back to school, so Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is kicking off their Back to School deals. Starting September 4 families can stay overnight for as little as $139, which includes water park passes and a backpack for each child registered.

For parents that love golfing on the green there are four package deals to take advantage of now through October 31. Each one is a little bit different, but they all include a standard room for two nights and a $20 premium play coupon to use at the casino.

For those looking for events and concerts, here is a list of what's coming to Soaring Eagle:

October 6 & 7- Foreigner

October 21- Keith Sweat with special guest Freddie Jackson

November 10- Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour

November 17- Lee Brice

For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

