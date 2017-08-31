The Allendale Falcons shut out the Squires of Calvin Christian, 42-0 Thursday night.
Allendale 42, Calvin Christian 0
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Big 2nd Half Leads NorthPointe Christian to win at GRidiron Classic
-
Blitz Battle: Unity Christian 52, Allendale 44
-
Calvin Christian Squires eager to do more
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
-
Hudsonville Coach Vruggink joins 1,000-win club
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Lots of Fourth of July parades around West Michigan on Monday & Tuesday
-
A list of area Fourth of July fireworks displays for 2017
-
Family, friends pay respects at Congressman Ehlers’ funeral
-
-
Unity Christian tops South Christian in district semifinal
-
Butterworth’s OT goal lifts Unity Christian past Paw Paw
-
Kalamazoo Christian advances to state championship game with win over Muskegon Catholic Central