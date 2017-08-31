Blitz Preview Week 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Christian (1-0) and Caledonia (1-0) both started the season on a high note and are hoping to continue that this week as they meet in our game of the week. The Eagles have a high powered passing attack led by senior quarterback Isaac Dykema and the Fighting Scots like to stay on the ground running out of the wishbone.

Some conferences start league play this week, that is the case in the Interstate 8 where Coldwater (1-0) plays at Marshall (1-0). The Cardinals are coming off a shutout win over Lewis Cass (IN) while the Red Hawks erased a 28-point deficit in a 35-34 win over Jackson.

Other games on the Blitz include:

Oakridge (1-0) at North Muskegon (1-0)

Coloma (1-0) at Saugatuck (0-1)

Hamilton (0-1) at Coopersville (1-0)

Grand Rapids Union (0-1) at Sparta (1-0)

Wyoming (0-1) at Comstock Park (1-0)

Calvin Christian (0-1) at Allendale (0-1)

Forest Hills Northern (0-1) at East Grand Rapids (1-0)

Forest Hills Central (1-0) at West Ottawa (1-0)

Muskegon Heights (0-1) at West Catholic (0-1)

Northview (0-1) at Jenison (0-1)

Orchard View (0-1) at Reeths-Puffer (1-0)

Comstock (1-0) at Kent City (1-0)

Lakeview at Kelloggsville

Belding (1-0) at Lakewood (1-0)

Battle Creek Lakeview (1-0) at Cedar Springs (0-1)

Battle Creek Central (0-1) at Portage Central (1-0)

Lakeshore (1-0) at Kalamazoo Central (0-1)

De La Salle (0-1) at Grandville (1-0)

The Blitz starts at 10:30 p.m. with a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.