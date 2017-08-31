I-96 ramp near Meijer HQ to close for 2 months

WALKER, Mich. – The ramp from eastbound I-96 to Walker Avenue will close on Tuesday, September 5 for rebuilding and realignment. The ramp, just north of the two large office complexes that serve as headquarters for Meijer and Bissell, will be closed until November 17, says the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The ramp closure is scheduled to take place at 7 a.m. on the first day of the project.

MDOT’s recommended detour is to continue on eastbound I-96 to exit at Alpine Avenue and take 3 Mile west to Walker Avenue. An alternative would be to exit early at Fruit Ridge Avenue and go east on 3 Mile.

In addition to Meijer and Bissell, a significant number of businesses have offices and operations along the Walker Avenue and 3 Mile corridors.