Kellogg’s announces over 200 Battle Creek job cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Kellogg's announced Thursday that it will be cutting hundreds of jobs at its Battle Creek plant.

The company says the cuts will impact 223 salaried and hourly employees.

Before the cuts are finalized, the union in Battle Creek will be able to review the proposal, according to a company spokesperson. If approved, the cuts will begin in 2018.

The affected employees were informed early Thursday morning.

Earlier this year, Kellogg's announced it was cutting 250 jobs at its headquarters and closing 39 distribution centers nationwide.