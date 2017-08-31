Kellogg’s announces over 200 Battle Creek job cuts

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores Week 2
Posted 10:10 AM, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 04:33PM, August 31, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Kellogg's announced Thursday that it will be cutting hundreds of jobs at its Battle Creek plant.

The company says the cuts will impact 223 salaried and hourly employees.

Before the cuts are finalized, the union in Battle Creek will be able to review the proposal, according to a company spokesperson. If approved, the cuts will begin in 2018.

The affected employees were informed early Thursday morning.

Earlier this year, Kellogg's announced it was cutting 250 jobs at its headquarters and closing 39 distribution centers nationwide.

1 Comment