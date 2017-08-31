The Lancers of Lakeshore moved to 2-0 with a 21-13 win over Kalamazoo Central Thursday.
Lakeshore 21, Kalamazoo Central 13
-
Great Strides Walks raising Cystic Fibrosis awareness
-
Man sentenced for trafficking guns stolen from SW Michigan gun shop
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Countdown to Solar Eclipse 2017 begins
-
Meijer home delivery coming to Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
-
-
Uber to start Friday in several West Michigan lakeshore cities
-
Kalamazoo Central falls to St. Joseph 20-9
-
K-Central looking for ‘one more’ to get to the playoffs
-
Kalamazoo Christian advances to state championship game with win over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Kalamazoo United 34, Saugatuck 21
-
-
Man arraigned for Kalamazoo murder
-
Police: Person of Interest in homicide near WMU campus identified
-
Heat and humidity make for beach weather this weekend