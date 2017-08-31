Learn how to dive with Hasting Community Diving Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Diving is an Olympic sport that always wows the fans, but as most people can guess it takes a lot of work and dedication to get that perfect 10 while doing the most amazing dives. Right here in West Michigan, the Hastings Community Diving Club is giving students, and even the community, a chance to try out this sport.

The Hasting Community Diving Club serves high school diving teams in Delton, Thornapple Kellogg and Hastings. The club gives local student athletes the opportunity to dive for a high school team and further their skills and improve chances of athletic scholarships for college.



The Hastings Community Diving Club takes place at the Hasting Community Education and Recreation Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-7 p.m.

Want to learn how to dive? For the month of September, the club will be holding public lessons on Fridays throughout the month of September. Lessons cost $2 per person and can be paid for at the front desks of the CERC.

To learn more about the club, join, or sign up for diving lessons, contact Coach Todd Bates at to toddbates@att.net or call (248)-227-7718.

Stay up to date on their practice and competition schedule by following them on their Facebook page.