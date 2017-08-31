Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The corner of Seward Avenue and First Street will soon be the new headquarters for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology.

The non-profit provides career training in several different areas for high schoolers.

The group says the new 22,000 square-foot space will allow them to provide even more programs.

They expect to move into the new building next summer.

2. The ArtPrize Mobile Workshop made a special stop at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

The kids got to make buttons, create abstract art and color.

Organizers say the event gave kids the chance to experience ArtPrize, even if they can't leave their hospital rooms when the actual festival is going on downtown.

The visit also marked the launch of the hospital's "High Fives for Kids" campaign, which will let ArtPrize visitors share encouraging messages with patients using #HighFiveForKids.

3. Demolition is underway at the old Sears store at Woodland Mall to make room for Von Maur.

That Sears announced plans to shut down the location back in January as one of 26 stores being closed across the country.

The mall says demolition is going well so far, and it shouldn't disrupt shoppers too much.

4. Coffee loves better head over to Starbucks' online store while they still can, because on October 1 it's shutting down.

Insiders say they want to focus on amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination, and are doubling down on their relationship with customers through their mobile app and loyalty program.

The good news is the website is having a major sale right now on some of their products, and some items have been marked down as much as 50 percent.

5. Target is coming out with a line of inexpensive wines.

The retailer already sells beer and wine, but the debut of its "California Roots" label marks Target's first exclusive alcohol line. It will feature three whites and two reds, all for $5 a bottle.

The wines will be available at more than 1,000 locations nationwide starting in September.