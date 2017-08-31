Sears demolition underway at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Demolition is underway at the old Sears store at the Woodland Mall.
Sears announced plans to shut down the location back in January. It's one of 26 stores being closed across the country.
The mall says demolition is going well and it shouldn't disrupt shoppers.
A Von Maur store is planned for the old Sears location. The new addition is expected to open in 2019.
Old Bob
We are such a wasteful society what was the matter with the building that was there.