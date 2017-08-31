Sears demolition underway at Woodland Mall

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores Week 2
Posted 3:43 PM, August 31, 2017

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Demolition is underway at the old Sears store at the Woodland Mall.

Sears announced plans to shut down the location back in January.  It's one of 26 stores being closed across the country.

The mall says demolition is going well and it shouldn't disrupt shoppers.

A Von Maur store is planned for the old Sears location.  The new addition is expected to open in 2019.

