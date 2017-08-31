Stolen guns valued at $10,000 recovered, man arrested

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say stolen guns valued at over $10,000 were recovered Wednesday at an Ottawa County home.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three guns stolen in July from a vehicle in Holland Township were recovered. The guns were mostly competitive shooting rifles. Two more guns are still missing.

Investigators say a tip led them to the home in the 15000 block of Fawn Ridge Drive in Port Sheldon Township. A 19-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of receiving and concealing stolen property.

He will be identified when he is formally charged, officials said.