Stolen guns valued at $10,000 recovered, man arrested

Posted 3:59 PM, August 31, 2017

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say stolen guns valued at over $10,000 were recovered Wednesday at an Ottawa County home.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three guns stolen in July from a vehicle in Holland Township were recovered.  The guns were mostly competitive shooting rifles.  Two more guns are still missing.

Investigators say a tip led them to the home in the 15000 block of Fawn Ridge Drive in Port Sheldon Township.  A 19-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of receiving and concealing stolen property.

He will be identified when he is formally charged, officials said.

 

