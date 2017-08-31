Trial delayed for man accused in fatal Kalamazoo bicycle crash

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores Week 2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five bicyclists were killed and four others injured when a pickup plowed into them in June 2016, in Kalamazoo County’s Cooper Township. But don’t expect the second-degree murder trial for the suspected driver, Charles Pickett Jr., to begin anytime soon.

The county’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Scott Brower, confirms to FOX 17 that Pickett’s defense attorneys are appealing the case to the Michigan Supreme Court. That’s after the Michigan Court of Appeals refused to hear the case and after a Kalamazoo County judge rejected a motion by Pickett’s attorneys to suppress statements he gave to police after the crash.

The trial had been set to begin April 24, before the start date was moved to September 19. Now, it’s uncertain when the trial will begin. The Prosecutor’s Office tells us an internal status conference is scheduled for December 1.

