The Grandville Bulldogs were shut out Thursday night by the DeLaSalle Pilots from Warren, Michigan - 31-0.
Warren DeLaSalle 31, Grandville 0
-
Lowell Rolls Over Warren DeLaSalle, 36-6
-
Grandville Baseball and Softball Win Districts
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
Grandville tops West Ottawa, earns share of OK Red title
-
GRFC Women Win UWS Midwest Championship
-
-
Mona Shores stays unbeaten, advances to district finals
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Whitecaps Post 20th Shutout of the Year
-
Landspout confirmed Friday evening near Grand Junction
-
Man dies after being trapped in Grandville house fire
-
-
Expectations remain high at Grandville after district championship
-
Muilenberg leads Grandville to semifinal win over Clarskton
-
Police: 2 injured after truck slams into Grandville business