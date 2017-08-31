The West Catholic Falcons are now 2-0 after shutting out Muskegon Heights, 40-0.
West Catholic 40, Muskegon Heights 0
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Kalamazoo Christian advances to state championship game with win over Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Anti-hate rallies held in Kentwood and Muskegon Heights on Saturday
-
-
Muskegon Catholic Central evacuated; some students report breathing problems
-
Muskegon Catholic Central set to reload in 2017
-
Western Michigan Christian beats Muskegon Catholic Central 2-1
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Spring Lake 3-0
-
Muskegon Risers Hoping to Make the Playoffs
-
-
Man arrested, suspected of arson in Muskegon Heights
-
Man shot in Muskegon Hts., police searching for suspect
-
Muskegon Dominates in Win, 56-0