3 vehicles involved in Alto crash

ALTO, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday at 84th Street and Alden Nash Avenue.

The three-vehicle crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says at least one person was injured in the crash. The severity of the injuries is unclear.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.