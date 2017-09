Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Addix is a team apparel company based in West Michigan, and it's a growing company that's gaining national attention not only for making gear in the United States, but for the community work they're doing too.

Noel Dean from Addix along with Rugby Michigan Board Member Mike Jacob talk about how Addix is helping local rugby teams in Michigan, and helping the sport grow.

To learn more about Addix's team gear, or their work in the community, visit AddixGear.com or call (616)-987-3364.