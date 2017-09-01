Bus driver who lost leg in crash now on the road to recovery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A bus driver who ended up losing her leg in a traffic crash back in May is now recovering in high spirits.

The crash happened where W. Michigan Avenue, Oakland Drive and South Street meet in Kalamazoo.

The incident was caught on video from a police dash camera. The video shows a traffic light turning green and the bus, along with other vehicles, moving forward when the suspect car comes from the left and collides with the bus.

The driver of the bus, 47-year-old La Shon Diallo, ended up losing part of her leg in the collision. She writes in a new blog post on Mary Free Bed’s website that she had been working overtime at the time of the crash. She writes about how all she remembered from the crash was the traffic light turning green and then waking up in the hospital.

Four other passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

La Shon was at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek before coming to Mary Free Bed for rehabilitation work in July.

She finished her time in Mary Free Bed’s amputee program on August 25th. She was there for seven weeks. We are told she will continue outpatient therapy for some time.

La Shon ends her blog post optimistically saying, “I think I’m going to be OK.”

Dashcam below from a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety vehicle shows the devastating crash. Warning – The video is graphic: