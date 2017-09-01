Concert lineup for Kalamazoo Symphony’s 2017-18 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kalamazoo Symphony is getting ready to launch their 2017-18 season with new and exciting adventures, brilliant soloist and guest artists.

Daniel Brier, Interim Music Director of the Kalamazoo Symphony, talks more about their upcoming shows.

Here's a lineup of concerts for the 2017-18 season:

Sibelius & Tchaikovsky- September 16 | 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

Gershwin’s Magic Key- October 8 | 3 p.m. | Chenery Auditorium

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert- October 12 & 13 | 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

Bruckner & Williams- October 28 | 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

All-4-One- November 4 | 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

Brahms & Rachmaninoff- November 11| 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

Music from the Movies with Sara Andon- December 16| 8 p.m. | Chenery Auditorium

Tchaikovsky Discovers America- February 11, 2018 | 3 p.m. | Chenery Auditorium

Haydn & Beethoven- February 24, 2018 | 8 p.m. | Chenery Auditorium

Arrival From Sweden – The Music of ABBA- March 3, 2018 | 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

Leonard Bernstein’s 100th- March 24, 2018 | 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

Beethoven & Prokofiev- May 19, 2018 | 8 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

Disney in Concert: The Jungle Book- May 26, 2018 | 3 p.m. | Miller Auditorium

For more details on concerts, ticket prices and more, visit kalamazoosymphony.com.